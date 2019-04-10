JUST IN
Odisha reels under heat wave

IANS  |  Bhubaneswar 

Odisha continued to reel under intense heat wave as eight places recorded maximum temperature above 40 degree Celcius on Wednesday.

Western Odisha town Titlagarh recorded the highest temperature at 41.5 degree Celsius, said the regional met centre here.

The mercury soared above 41 degree Celsius in five places in the state.

The maximum day temperature at Malkangiri and Sonepur touched 41.2 degree Celsius, while industrial town Talcher recorded 41.1 and Bolangir boiled at 41 degree Celcius.

The capital city Bhubaneswar recorded 36.4 degree Celsius while Cuttack recorded 36 degree Celsius.

The met centre predicted that there will be no significant change in maximum temperature in next 3-4 days in Odisha.

First Published: Wed, April 10 2019. 23:34 IST

