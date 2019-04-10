Over 1,300 industrial units switch to PNG in Delhi

The Committee (DPCC) on Wednesday said it made 1,322 industrial units switch to PNG fuel from other liquid fuel out of a total 1,467 units identified for conversion.

On the direction of the (NGT), the DPCC has also asked all non-bedded health care facilities to obtain authorisation by April 25 under Bio-medical Waste Management Rules 2016 or face closure.

"To improve air quality in Delhi, DPCC has got converted 1,322 industries to PNG fuel from other liquid fuel out of total 1,467 industrial units identified for conversion," it said in a statement.

It also said that environmental compensation of Rs 5,00,000 each has been levied on South Municipal Corporation, Public Works Department and District Level Monitoring Committee (South East) for illegal dumping of bio-medical waste in Barapullah Nallah.

The DPCC has imposed Rs 50,000 environmental damage compensation on municipal corporations for unauthorised dumping of garbage in 10 drains at 38 places.

In the statement, the anti-pollution body also said South MCD along with the Police and SDM (Delhi Cantt) took massive action of removal of encroachments in Mayapuri Industrial Area to stop unauthorised scraping of vehicles.A

"DPCC imposed Environmental Compensation Damages (EDC) of Rs 1 lakh each on 785 occupiers found during a survey by the Special Task Force," it added.

On Tuesday, the DPCC had slapped fine on over 1,500 units for pollution.

