Sunny Wednesday morning in Delhi, thunder likely

It was a sunny Wednesday morning in the national capital with the minimum temperature settling at 20 degrees Celsius, average for the season, the said, adding that there is possibility of a thunder in the afternoon.

"It would be a partly cloudy sky in the day with possibility of thunder in the afternoon and the evening," an (IMD) said.

The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 38 degrees Celsius, while the humidity at 8.30 a.m. was recorded at 60 per cent.

On Tuesday, the maximum temperature was recorded at 36.4 degrees Celsius, a notch above the average, while the minimum temperature settled at 20.4 degrees Celsius, one notch above the season's average.

--IANS

rak/mag/

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)