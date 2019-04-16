Kanimozhi's residence raided by IT, DMK hits out (2nd Lead)

Income Tax officials and the Election Commission's static surveillance team on Tuesday carried out a joint search at the house of DMK Lok Sabha candidate K. Kanimozhi in Tamil Nadu's Thoothukodi on Tuesday, an official said.
"It is normal verification procedure," the IT official said.
Kanimozhi, a Rajya Sabha member, is contesting against the BJP's state unit chief Tamilisai Soundararajan in the Thootukodi Lok Sabha constituency.
Reacting to the development, DMK President M.K. Stalin said that fearing a defeat at the polls, the raid is being conducted to target his party.
"The Election Commission is trying to show that it is part of the AIADMK-BJP alliance," he said, terming it "murder of democracy".
Polling to all 39 seats in Tamil Nadu was slated for April 18 in the second stage of the Lok Sabha polls. However, on Tuesday, the President rescinded the election in Vellore parliamentary constituency on the recommendation of the Election Commission after a huge haul of cash was found there.
