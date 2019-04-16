Son of late ND Tiwari dies of cardiac arrest

Rohit Shekhar Tiwari, son of late and former of UP and Uttarakhand N.D. Tiwari, died of cardiac arrest on Tuesday at south Delhi's Max Hospital, police said.

"A resident of Defence Colony, Rohit Shekhar Tiwari, 40, was taken to by his mother. He was declared brought dead," DCP said, adding no external injuries were observed on his body. "We are waiting for the autopsy, which will be conducted on Wednesday at AIIMS", he said.

The DCP said Rohit's mother Ujjwala was in for her treatment, when she received a phone call from home that he was unwell and bleeding from the nose. "A ambulance call was made to the hospital. Ujjwala reached her residence along with the ambulance that brought Rohit to hospital," the DCP added.

According to an official statement from Max Healthcare, " received an emergency call from the residence of Rohit Shekhar at 4.41 p.m. An ambulance brought to Max Hospital in Saket, where he was declared brought dead at the hospital emergency. As per established procedure, we have informed the authorities."

Born out of wedlock, Rohit fought a six-year-long paternity battle with his late father, after he refused to accept him as his biological son.

On April 24, 2014, the Delhi High Court, declared Rohit Tiwari's biological son. While passing the order, the court took into note the report of Tiwari's DNA test, which proved that Rohit was indeed his son.

Tiwari later married Ujjwala in

