Russia announces highest Order for Modi (2nd Lead)

on Friday announced its highest order -- the Order of St Andrew the Apostle -- for Modi for "distinguished achievement" in developing bilateral strategic relations.

A decree signed by Russian stated that Modi had been chosen "for distinguished achievement in development of the special and privileged strategic partnership between the Russian Federation and the Republic of and friendly relations between the Russian and Indian people".

The also tweeted: "On April 12, @narendramodi was decorated with the Order of St Andrew the Apostle for exceptional services in promoting special and privileged strategic partnership between and and friendly relations between the Russian and Indian people."

India and Russia, which have enjoyed closed ties for the last seven decades, entered into strategic relationship a decade back.

The ties encompass several key areas like nuclear, defence and

has been the mainstay for India's defence requirements and most of its military inventory comprises fighter aircraft and other equipment procured from

Modi was also awarded the United Arab Emirates' highest civilian award, the Order of Zayed, earlier this month for boosting bilateral relations between the two countries.

He has already been conferred with Saudi Arabia's highest civilian honour -- the

