Om Birla to be NDA's nominee for LS Speaker post: Sources

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Om Birla, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Rajasthan, will be the NDA's nominee for Lok Sabha Speaker's post, sources said on Tuesday.

If nominated, Birla, 57, will become the Speaker given the clear majority the National Democratic Alliance enjoys in the lower house.

In the Lok Sabha polls, Birla won from Rajasthan's Kota-Bundi parliamentary seat. He has been an MLA from Rajasthan thrice and an MP twice.

The election for the Speaker's post is scheduled for Wednesday.

The Opposition has not yet announced its candidate. Tuesday is the last day for nominations.

First Published: Tue, June 18 2019. 11:46 IST

