On poll result eve, 'kingmakers' wait in the wings

Regional satraps, all astute politicians and mostly from southern states, are positioning themselves to play kingmakers if the results do not throw up a definite mandate.

The list of these possible kingmakers is impressive: Mayawati of the Bahujan Samaj Party, of the Samajwadi Party, of the YSR Party, of the Telugu Desam Party, and M. of the DMK.

One of these leaders, Mayawati, has already declared her prime ministerial ambitions -- not once but twice, the latest being on Wednesday. It is easy to see why she backs herself in that position. Apart from being from Uttar Pradesh, the country's most important state politically, she is India's and a master practitioner of caste

Her younger mahagathbandhan partner Akhilesh Yadav, with whom she has had a smooth alliance without the friction that one would have expected given their history as political adversaries, could position himself as an However, he does not have the political heft that Mayawati does.

Naidu has emerged as the most politically active leader among the possible kingmakers. He has veered towards the UPA after supping with the NDA and is now running a campaign to mobilise opposition unity. Among the key leaders apart from that he has met recently are of the Nationalist Party, of the and Mamata Banerjee of the Trinamool

Two regional leaders who have kept their cards close to their chests are Reddy and Chandrashekhar Rao. Rao had first proposed a non-Congress, non-BJP federal front -- an idea that went out of favour soon after only to be back on the table now. His idea of a federal front appears to be to create an alliance that would give outside support to the ruling alliance at the Centre, much like the Left parties between 2004 and 2008 during UPA-I. He might not bring in huge numbers in the -- Telangana has 17 seats -- but an agglomeration of parties behind him would make him an important leader.

Reddy has played a wait-and-watch game. This has also meant confusion for those who have watched him from outside. If he has praised the Prime Minister, he has also said that he has forgiven the Congress party, presumably for not backing him for the chief ministership after the death of his father, YS Rajasekhara Reddy, in 2009. He might not bring in huge numbers, but has shown that he can be a

Stalin is clearly in the UPA camp, a powerful regional who is expected to do well in these elections. Sources say he has given an assurance that if it is touch and go on government formation at the Centre, he will deliver the numbers for the UPA with the help of other parties in the south.

