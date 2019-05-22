Lok Sabha polls: Counting to begin on Thursday morning

Counting of votes, the grand finale in the seven-phase in 542 seats, will begin on Thursday along with state assemblies of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, and

The has made elaborate arrangements for smooth and hassle-free counting as well as for providing authentic and latest updates.

The counting will begin at 8 a.m. and trends are likely to start coming in by afternoon, while results are expected by the evening, an said.

By evening a clear picture is likely to emerge on who would be the major player(s) in the 17th and who all will be winners among 8049 candidates in the fray.

is contesting from while is contesting from Amethi in and Wayanad in

Counting of Electronically Transmitted Postal Ballot System (ETPBS) and Postal Ballots will be taken up first.

Counting personnel will randomly select five EVMs from each Assembly segments for matching with VVPAT slips as directed by the

There will be three-tier security in place with the outer cordon beginning 100 metres from the counting centre.

--IANS

bns/prs

