Oppo K1 launched in India for Rs 16,990

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Chinese smartphone maker Oppo on Wednesday introduced its K series in India with the launch of the K1 smartphone for Rs 16,990.

It comes with a 6.41-inch screen with AMOLED display with a waterdrop notch, 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage, expandable upto 256GB and in-display fingerprint scanner.

"K1 is our first smartphone from the globally successful K series here and we have adopted a multi-channel strategy for the K series in India," said Will Yang, Brand Director, Oppo India.

The smartphone features a 25MP front camera and a 16MP + 2MP dual rear camera with AI capabilities.

Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 chipset and fueled by a 3,600 mAh battery, the device runs ColorOS 5.2 -- Oppo's operating system (OS) based on Android 8.1 Oreo.

K1 would be available on Flipkart from February 12 in piano black and astral blue colour variants.

First Published: Wed, February 06 2019. 14:46 IST

