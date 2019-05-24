OPPO, Samsung, Apple most preferred brands by Gen Z

Gen Z users are looking for that deliver superior consumer experience with premium tech innovations at entry-level prices, and OPPO, and are the top three brands that find favour with consumers, a new survey said on Friday.

At least 78 per cent Gen Z consumers see as a symbol of their lifestyle while 75 per cent feel the devices make them feel powerful in life whereas 72 per cent said they offer them "superior experience through the latest tech innovations", (CMR) has said.

The survey was conducted on consumers in the premium segment (from Rs 25,000 to Rs 50,000).

" brands that provide a compelling consumer experience, backed by industry-leading innovations, and a premium experience at good price-points, will find favour with demanding consumers.

"The Gen Z clearly identifies with as an innovation trailblazer whether it be in camera or battery charging," Prabhu Ram, head of Industry Intelligence Group, CMR, said in a statement.

The survey said that smartphone upgrades are driving the market, with 55 per cent of the consumers indicating that they upgrade their smartphone every year.

However, few consumers are looking to replace their existing brands because of recurring problems.

