Samsung's new Galaxy M series sells out on Amazon.in

Two of Samsung's industry-first Galaxy 'M' that were released on India on Tuesday were sold out in a short span of time, making an "unprecedented" first day sale record, the South Korean claimed.

"The inaugural sale of Galaxy 'M10' and 'M20' saw millions of people logging into in and com to own these devices. We are delighted by the unprecedented consumer response and thank people for their love and support," said in a statement.

However, the company did not mention how many units of the two phones -- M10 and M20 -- were sold and for how long the lasted before India put out the "sold out" sign for the M-series

The India-first come with features like Infinity V display and massive battery power and 3x faster charging

While Galaxy M20 houses a 5,000mAh battery, M10 hosts a 3,400mAh battery.

The 2GB and 16GB version of "M10" is priced at Rs 7,990 and 3GB and 32GB version costs Rs 8,990, whereas the 3GB and 32GB variant of "M10" costs Rs 10,990 and the 4GB and 64GB variant is priced at Rs 12,990.

"The next sale of Galaxy M Series is planned for February 7 at 12 noon on com and Amazon.in," the company added.

These M-series smartphones are being manufactured at the world's largest mobile phone factory -- in Noida.

