Elon Musk mocks Bezos' moon, space colony plans

founder has mocked founder Jeff Bezos' moon plans saying they make no sense.

had described his vision of humans living on miles-long, orbiting space stations called "O'Neill colonies", named after Gerard O'Neill, who first floated the concept.

"Makes no sense. In order to grow the colony, you'd have to transport vast amounts of mass from planets/moons/asteroids. Would be like trying to build the US in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean," Musk, who is also the of Tesla, tweeted.

The remark comes after attended a conference in where he discussed his ambitious roadmap for to create a "sustained human presence" - housing up to a trillion people - on the Moon, the report added.

Earlier in May, unveiled a new Moon-lander called "Blue Moon" after three years of development, along with a smaller rover at the Walter E. Convention Centre.

"We must return to the Moon - this time to stay. We're ready to support @NASA in getting there by 2024 with #bluemoon," had tweeted.

