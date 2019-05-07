Opposition asks EC to increase auto check of VVPAT

A delegation of opposition parties on Tuesday visited the (EC) and urged it to look into their demand for 50 per cent auto check of VVPAT.

The delegation comprised Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Chandrababu Naidu, former J&K Farooq Abdullah, CPI and of NCP.

After meeting the EC, Singhvi said that nowhere the has said that the EC cannot increase the auto check of VVPAT from five per cent.

"Only our review plea for extending the auto check of VVPAT was rejected by the apex court," Singhvi said.

Earlier in the day, the SC dismissed the opposition plea to review order on VVPAT.

Satisfied with the meeting, Singhvi said the EC assured that they would look into how VVPAT can be made a bigger confidence building measure.

The opposition also dismissed BJP's remark that they have accepted defeat before the results.

said that in fact it is the BJP which is jittery and that is the reason why the is using "such languages" in his campaign.

