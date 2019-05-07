Opposition asks EC to increase auto check of VVPAT

-
A delegation of opposition parties on Tuesday visited the Election Commission (EC) and urged it to look into their demand for 50 per cent auto check of VVPAT.
The delegation comprised Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, former J&K Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah, CPI leader D. Raja and Majeed Memon of NCP.
After meeting the EC, Singhvi said that nowhere the Supreme Court has said that the EC cannot increase the auto check of VVPAT from five per cent.
"Only our review plea for extending the auto check of VVPAT was rejected by the apex court," Singhvi said.
Earlier in the day, the SC dismissed the opposition plea to review order on VVPAT.
Satisfied with the meeting, Singhvi said the EC assured that they would look into how VVPAT can be made a bigger confidence building measure.
The opposition also dismissed BJP's remark that they have accepted defeat before the results.
D. Raja said that in fact it is the BJP which is jittery and that is the reason why the Prime Minister is using "such languages" in his campaign.
