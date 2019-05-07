Will 'weaponise' youth if domicile provisions diluted: Goa Deputy CM

Deputy on Tuesday said that his party will "weaponise" its youth to pressurize the BJP-led coalition government into rethinking on dilution of the provision of domicile for non administrative government jobs in the state.

Speaking at the inauguration of the new office of the ruling Forward party, of which he is the President, also justified aggression as a means to the end.

"We are willing to go anywhere to protect the interests of Goans. And this has to happen. And if our government has made a mistake, then ... we will weaponize them... That we will weaponize them to see that Goenkarponn (Goanness) is protected," said.

"If we do not do this aggressively, then we will be like glorified clerks after being elected. We are not glorified clerks. We are ready to go to the streets... Aggression sometimes is required for certain things to happen," he said.

Sardesai, whose Forward with its three legislators is critical to the survival of the BJP-led coalition government in the coastal state, also said that the should rethink the government's plan to dilute the domicile clause, failing which he would go to "any lengths" to reverse the same.

"My stand on the domicile issue is that the CM should give it a strict rethink... He has to reverse it not only in the University but in all government departments too. Domicile has to be compulsory. Goa has to be for Goans. And if this does not happen, we will go to any lengths to protect this. Any length," Sardesai said.

