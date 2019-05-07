Around 80% voter turnout in Bengal's fifth phase

Around 79.96 per cent voting was recorded in the fifth phase of elections for West Bengal's seven parliamentary constituencies, the said on Tuesday.

The polling percentage was 82.61 in Bangaon, 76.81 in Barrackpur, 74.78 in Howrah, 81.16 in Uluberia, 78.48 in Sreerampur, 82.47 in Hooghly and 83.41 in Arambagh, Additional Chief Electoral told reporters here.

"The post-poll scrutiny for all the seven seats is still going on," he said.

Recently, former IPS and now BJP's candidate for West Bengal's Ghatal Lok Sabha seat Bharati Ghosh courted controversy as she allegedly threatened some Trinamool supporters that they would be "beaten up like dogs".

Regarding the action taken against Ghosh, Basu said: "We have taken the report from the DEO and the entire report along with the transcript has been forwarded to the "

Sharing the details of 'Vigil App', the said: "As many as 11,306 complaints have been registered till date and 18 of them are in the process of disposal."

Also, they have received 4,794 complaints via ECI's National Grievance Services (NGS) Portal and 120 are in the process of disposal.

The of NGS recorded 11,640 complaints out of which 93 were yet to be addressed, Basu said.

