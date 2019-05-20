JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Politics

Flash Electronics files suit against Royal Enfield in US for patent infringement

'Order CBI probe in fake document case against Cardinal'

Business Standard

Opposition parties to approach EC on Tuesday

IANS  |  New Delhi 

A delegation of opposition parties will meet the Election Commission on Tuesday to complain about the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and the VVPAT slips.

According to a senior Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader, a delegation of 21 opposition parties will approach the poll panel to complain about the EVMs and the VVPAT slips. The delegation will be headed by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP President N. Chandrababu Naidu, who on Monday met his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata. The delegation will visit the Election Commission at 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

The opposition parties have been complaining about EVM malfunctioning and demanding the use of ballot papers from even before the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

The TDP leader said that besides their party, the delegation would also include the Congress, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Trinamool Congress, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Communist Party of India (CPI), CPI-M and many other parties.

--IANS

aks/arm

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, May 20 2019. 23:22 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements