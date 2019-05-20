Opposition parties to approach EC on Tuesday

A delegation of opposition parties will meet the on Tuesday to complain about the Machines (EVMs) and the VVPAT slips.

According to a senior leader, a delegation of 21 opposition parties will approach the poll panel to complain about the EVMs and the VVPAT slips. The delegation will be headed by N. Chandrababu Naidu, who on Monday met his counterpart Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata. The delegation will visit the at 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

The opposition parties have been complaining about EVM malfunctioning and demanding the use of ballot papers from even before the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

The said that besides their party, the delegation would also include the Congress, (AAP), Trinamool Congress, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), (CPI), CPI-M and many other parties.

