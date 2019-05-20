Trinamool tries 'ice cream & snacks' tactic in Bengal bypolls

West Bengal's ruling has been accused of influencing voters by offering them "ice cream and snacks" and "free transport" to the polling stations in some areas during the assembly by-polls in and constituencies in district on Monday.

The party had tried similar tactics in the Lok Sabha polls too.

workers were seen distributing ice creams and candies to the people enroute the polling stations under assembly seat.

In the constituency's Bhadur, activists arranged battery-operated rickshaws to ferry the voters to and from the polling stations "free of cost".

Local party leaders cited the unbearable heat as the reason behind the act, while the opposition parties alleged that Trinamool workers were trying to lure the voters.

By-polls to and under the Baharampur Lok Sabha constituency were necessitated as the Congress' and joined the Trinamool and resigned as MLAs.

Trinamool fielded Goutam Roy, the of local municipality, as its candidate in while the nominated and BJP named Sanat Mondal. did not field any candidate.

In Naoda, Trinamool's Sahina Mamtaz is pitted against the Congress' and the BJP's while the RSP named Sirazul Islam Mondal as Front nominee.

--IANS

bdc/vd

