200 companies of central forces to stay in Bengal till May 27

As many as 200 companies of central armed forces (CAPFs) will remain deployed in till May 27 in a bid to curb any post-poll violence that might occur in the state, Central Police Observer said on Monday.

A total of 710 companies of CAPF were deployed across nine parliamentary constituencies in the state for the seventh and final phase of Lok Sabha polls held on May 19.

"A strength of 200 companies of central forces will be retained in Bengal to provide security during counting of votes and to handle any form of post-poll violence till May 27. The force will be scattered all over the state," Dubey said.

The remaining 510 companies will move out, he added.

had on Sunday urged the not to withdraw the forces till the forces model code of conduct is in force in Bengal.

"BJP demands that central forces be deployed in the state till the Model Code of Conduct is in force in Bengal. We are apprehensive about the fact there can be 'narasanhar' (massacre) in the state after the polls as vowed revenge inch by inch after the elections," she had said.

--IANS

mgr/vd

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)