Opposition to globalisation a major challenge before us: David Cameron

Former British on Wednesday pointed towards the opposition to globalisation and said the world is also facing four key challenges which are to be met in varied ways.

In his keynote address on the topic 'The New Geopolitics' at the K.S. Narayanan Centenary Oration here, Cameron said: "There is the backlash against free markets and concern that globalisation is not working."

He said the other challenges are how to handle the rise of great nations like India, meeting terrorism in the age of the internet and climate change.

Cameron said globalisation is opposed on the grounds of stagnation in wage levels and other things has resulted in rise of populist parties.

According to him, there can be course correction in globalisation.

The former British said he supports tax reduction and globalisation, and more investment should go in education and skill training of the people.

On the challenge of handling the rise of great nations, Cameron said they should be properly engaged with.

He also said there is nothing called good terrorist and bad terrorist. While military/police action is one way, one should also explain how the values of democracy and others are better than their values.

Cameron said all the four challenges including the climate change can be met with able leadership.

--IANS

