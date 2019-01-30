China opposes 'double standard' in enforcing NPT

China, which has repeatedly blocked Indian's entry into the (NSG), said on Wednesday it is opposed to double standard in enforcing the NPT as members of the gathered here to discuss

opposes India's bid to enter the 48-member NSG, citing New Delhi's non-signatory status to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), a prerequisite to becoming the member of the elite nuclear trade regulation watchdog.

This frustrates as most NSG members, including the US and Russia, have supported its entry into the bloc due to its clean nuclear record. In fact, supports its ally Pakistan's bid to be the member, citing the exception being made to

"It (NPT) has played an important role in all the three aspects and is committed to all three important goals of the treaty," said here.

"We believe that the international community should stick to multilateralism and promote progress the three pillars namely non-proliferation, disarmament and peaceful uses of

"We believe we should conduct wide consultations and look for practical measures by opposing double standards in enforcing the treaty," he said in an oblique reference to

"We believe we should enhance its authority and effectiveness, universality and do a better job in preventing nuclear proliferation," he said.

--IANS

gsh/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)