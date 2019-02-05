Oscars 2019 gets diverse line-up of presenters

Whoopi Goldberg, Awkwafina, and will be presenting the upcoming

The has announced the first round of presenters, following accusations that it pressured to avoid presenting at other awards ceremonies before the ceremony later this month, reports theguardian.com.

The first list of presenters includes "Crazy Rich Asians" stars and Constance Wu, former hosts and Amy Poehler, stars and as well as Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Whoopi Goldberg, Jennifer Lopez, Maya Rudolph, and

will presumably rely more heavily on presenters this year as the show is without a host for the first time in 30 years. This comes after the Academy's pick - - became embroiled in controversy due to past homophobic tweets.

The lack of host has put more pressure on securing high-profile presenters -- pressure that has allegedly translated into intimidation for to not appear at other awards ceremonies in the run up to

In a statement last month, the Screen Guild union, Sag-Aftra, claimed that an "extraordinary and unwarranted pressure" was being placed on their members to appear on stage at without previously presenting at the Sag awards.

The will be held on February 24 here and will air in on Star Movies.

