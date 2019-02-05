Couldn't meet audiences' expectations, admits Ram Charan

has taken full responsibility for the failure of his latest Telugu release "Vinaya Vidheya Rama".

He said the the film didn't elicit the expected response as it didn't meet the expectations of the audience.

Boyapati Sreenu-directed "Vinaya Vidheya Rama" released last month for the Sankranti festival.

Within hours of the film's release, some scenes were heavily trolled for over-the-top action sequences.

Despite the film's failure, has thanked his fans for supporting him through thick and thin.

"I would like to thank each and every who strove day and night to execute No amount of words is sufficient to describe the support extended by our DVV Danayya. I will always be grateful to my distributors and exhibitors who believed in our film and backed it," Charan said in a statement.

"We worked really hard to deliver a film which would entertain all of you. Unfortunately, the vision could not get translated properly on screen and we could not meet your expectations," he said.

He said the love of his fans will inspire him to work harder and deliver better films which will in turn help him meet their expectations.

