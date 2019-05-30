Over 30% Odisha ministers face serious criminal cases: ADR

Over 30 per cent members of the new ministry, led by Naveen Patnaik, have serious criminal cases and more than 35 per cent criminal cases against them, a report by the (ADR) said.

In a report that highlighted the criminal cases, financial, educational and other details of ministers, the ADR found the average assets of 21 ministers was Rs 7.34 crore. Of the 21 ministers, 13 are crorepatis, while Chief is the wealthiest with Rs 63.87 crore assets.

In terms of education, four are Class 12 pass and 17 are either graduates or post graduates. Padmanabha Behera is the only with below Class 12 qualification. He studied up to Class 8 only.

There were only two women ministers like the previous Patnaik government, the ADR report said.

