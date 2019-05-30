TDP chief congratulates Jagan Reddy on taking oath as CM

(TDP) on Thursday congratulated Y.S. Jagan on taking oath as the of

did not attend the swearing-in ceremony of Jagan Reddy held in and instead sent a letter congratulating him.

In his message, he expressed his best wishes on behalf of his party and hoped that Jagan Reddy will work for the comprehensive development of the state, to solve people's problems and for the welfare of poor. assured the YSR that his party will extend its cooperation as a responsible opposition.

Jagan Reddy on Thursday took oath as the at a public ceremony held in

Though Jagan Reddy had personally telephoned Naidu to invite him to attend the swearing-in ceremony, the stayed away. No attended the ceremony held at

The YSRCP stormed to power last week, winning 151 seats in 175-member state Assembly.

--IANS

ms/vd

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)