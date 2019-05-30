TDP chief congratulates Jagan Reddy on taking oath as CM

-
Telugu Desam Party (TDP) President N. Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday congratulated Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on taking oath as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh.
Naidu did not attend the swearing-in ceremony of Jagan Reddy held in Vijayawada and instead sent a letter congratulating him.
In his message, he expressed his best wishes on behalf of his party and hoped that Jagan Reddy will work for the comprehensive development of the state, to solve people's problems and for the welfare of poor. Naidu assured the YSR Congress Party chief that his party will extend its cooperation as a responsible opposition.
Jagan Reddy on Thursday took oath as the Chief Minister at a public ceremony held in Vijayawada.
Though Jagan Reddy had personally telephoned Naidu to invite him to attend the swearing-in ceremony, the TDP chief stayed away. No TDP leader attended the ceremony held at Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium.
The YSRCP stormed to power last week, winning 151 seats in 175-member state Assembly.
