Kovind corrects fumbling ministers during oath taking

on Thursday during the oath taking ceremony of the new cabinet of Modi had to repeatedly interfere as the ministers fumbled.

"Mein bhi bolna hai (Say 'I')," emphasised Kovind when who took oath as first omitted the opening line of the pledge.

He again corrected V.K. Singh by asking him to say "tab ke sivaye" (other than that).

He corrected G. Krishen Reddy "vidhi ke anusar nyay karunga" (will do justice as per law).

He made constant interventions as many MoS got either the words or the sentences wrong. Most of the Ministers read the oath in Hindi barring a few exceptions.

