Babul Supriyo: From singer to minister (Profile)

Singer-turned-politician and former of State for Heavy Industries and in the last NDA government, Supriyo, was sworned-in the new cabinet of Modi on Thursday.

Supriyo retained his Lok Sabha constituency seat of in the 2019

Supriyo has played many a part with aplomb at various stages of life. Born and bred in the small town of in Bengal's district, the grandson of noted Bengali Banikantha N.C. Baral, Supriyo made a big bang entry into five years back, when he scored a big upset by winning the Lok Sabha election from constituency.

The BJP was then organisationally quite weak in Bengal, but charmed the electorate with his affable nature, hard work, go-getter personality and simple but impressionable speeches to become one of the only two BJP MPs from the state at that time.

Supriyo was inducted into the first as a of State (MoS) in the Ministry of Urban Development; and He was then given the position of MoS for Heavy Industries and

The 48-year-old Supriyo's steely resolve with a cool-as-a-cucumber exterior has over the years impressed many people, one of them being Modi.

Born on December 15, 1970, and married to an air-hostess, Rachna Sharma, - his second wife - Supriyo has taken special interest in the under-construction East West Metro Railway project over the past five years, monitoring every step in its progress and going all out to solve the various bottlenecks.

A B.Com Honours degree holder, Supriyo is articulate and a face of the party in Bengali television debates and panel discussions.

The man, who at the start of his career as an entertainer changed his birth name of to Supriyo, made his mark as an in both Hindi and Bengali films, besides coming out with hit solo albums. He has to his credit hits like "Dil Ne Dil Ko Pukara", "Pari Pari Hai Ek Pari" and the title song of the movie "Hum Tum".

He has also acted in two films of Srijit Mukherjee - "Uma" and "Shah Jahan Regency". Srijit recently announced that Supriyo would also act in his forthcoming film "Gumnami" based on Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's life.

While his political career so far has been quite a fairy tale, Supriyo courted controversy when filed a police complaint against the singer-politician for allegedly insulting her during a television debate.

Under him, the saw new initiatives like a push for electric vehicles and a plan to restructure and sell-off of loss making PSUs like Scooter India.

