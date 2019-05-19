Over 46% percent turnout in Bihar at 4 p.m.

A turnout of 46.28 per cent was recorded till 4 p.m. in polling to eight seats in in the seventh and final phase of polls in the state amid stray incidents of violence, EVM glitches and poll boycotts.

A mob held protests at a polling booth in a village in Paliganj area of the constituency and vandalised an EVM after some youths were stopped from casting their vote, police said.

A clash between rival groups occurred at Vayapur in the same constituency.

In the Nalanda seat, a mob ransacked a polling booth and held an official hostage for an hour as they boycotted the polls.

Clashes were also reported from Sasaram, Karakat, Arrah and Jehanabad.

At some booths, voting was delayed to EVM glitches.

Nitish Kumar, Deputy and former Ministers Jitan and Rabri Devi cast their votes in on Sunday.

Union Ministers Ravi Shankar Prasad, who is contesting from Sahib, and Ram Kripal Yadav, who is in the fray from Pataliputra, Yadav's rival and party supremo Lalu Prasad's eldest daughter and her brother and former also cast their votes here.

However, it was the first time when was not present to vote along with his family members. In a Ranchi jail after his conviction in fodder scam cases, he is presently undergoing treatment in a government hospital there.

A total electorate of 1,52,52,608 voters were to decide the fate of 157 candidates in Sahib, Pataliputra, Arrah, Buxar, Nalanda, Sasaram, Karakat and Jehanabad constituencies.

Among the other prominent candidates are Union Ministers (Buxar) and (Arrah), former Meira Kumar (Congress, Sasaram), (Congress, Patna Sahib) and former Union Minister and chief (Karakat).

Of these seats, the BJP had won six, then ally RLSP one, and now ally JD-U one.

