Punjab sees 57% voting amidst skirmishes (4 p.m.)

Amid reports of skirmishes and snags in machines (EVMs), nearly 57 per cent voting was recorded till 4 p.m. for Punjab's 13 seats in the final phase of the general on Sunday, officials said.

Voting began at 7 a.m. in Patiala, Amritsar, Khadoor Sahib, Jalandhar (SC), Hoshiarpur (SC), Anandpur Sahib, Ludhiana, Fatehgarh Sahib (SC), Faridkot (SC), Ferozepur, Bathinda, Sangrur and Polling will end at 6 p.m.

In the state capital Chandigarh, 52 per cent voting was recorded for the lone seat.

Polling was halted for half an hour at Eelwal village in Punjab's Sangrur constituency when two factions of workers clashed with each other outside a polling station. Three persons were reportedly injured.

An Dal worker was injured in firing at Talwandi Sabo and the party blamed the for the violence. activist Khushbaz Jattana was booked for the firing.

Congress candidates Gurjit Aujla, and Kewal Dhillion, Union and Dal candidate Badal, her estranged cousin and state Finance Manpreet Badal, Patiala sitting and were among the early voters in the state.

and his wife cast their votes in their hometown Patiala, from where the latter is contesting as a Congress She has won the seat thrice.

In the 2014 polls, saw 70.61 per cent polling while Chandigarh witnessed 73.71 per cent.

A straight contest between the Congress and the Dal-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) combine has become three cornered with the Democratic Alliance (PDA) fielding candidates for seven seats.

However, all eyes are on and where there is a clash of personalities.

In Gurdaspur, is the BJP candidate against Congress state Sunil Jakhar, who won the October 2017 by-election by 1.92 lakh votes.

Donning a turban, Deol visited polling stations to observe the polling process.

He was seen greeting voters with folded hands outside a booth in the Fatehgarh Churian area.

Jumping a barricade, the star obliged when a young voter asked for a photograph.

But political dynasties continue to dominate the state As many as four Congress and three candidates belong to political families.

Parkash Singh Badal's and is locked in a multi-cornered contest in the stronghold of Bathinda.

Two-term from the seat, she is taking on the PDA's Khaira, Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Baljinder Kaur and Congress MLA Amrinder Singh Warring.

In 2014, scraped through by 19,500 votes against her estranged cousin

In Patiala, former was defeated by the AAP's by over 20,000 votes in 2014. This time Gandhi is in the fray as a nominee of the Nawan Party, a new outfit.

In Ludhiana, Ravneet Singh Bittu, grandson of late Minister Beant Singh, who was assassinated in 1995, is seeking re-election.

Former (Congress) is in the fray from Anandpur Sahib. Tewari is pitted against sitting Akali Dal

The Fatehgarh Sahib (reserved) seat is seeing a battle of former bureaucrats (Congress) and Darbara Singh (Akali Dal).

The shadow of terrorism also hangs over the electoral battle in one constituency, Khadoor Sahib. candidate Paramjit Kaur Khalra's husband, Jaswant Singh Khalra, was allegedly abducted and killed by the police for exposing fake encounters in 1995, while Congress candidate Jasbir Singh Dimpa's father, Sant Singh Lidher, was gunned down by terrorists in 1986.

They are pitted against former and Akali Dal candidate

Unlike 2014, the infighting-ridden is now struggling to save its sinking ship, with several leaders either having defected or facing suspension. Most Punjabi NRIs, who backed the even with cash, have given it a miss this time.

Countering defections within the party, actor-comedian Bhagwant Mann, the AAP's only hope to retain the Sangrur seat, accused party rebel leader of being an agent of both the Congress and the Akali Dal and of engineering defections of legislators to the Congress.

Of the 13 seats in Punjab, the Akali Dal-BJP combine currently holds five (four Akali Dal, one BJP), while the Congress and the AAP have four each.

