Over 50% polling in Jind by-election by 2 pm; some EVMs face snags

Haryana's Jind Assembly seat's multi-cornered by-election registered an over 50 per cent voter turnout by 2 pm on Monday, officials said.

The by-election was necessitated after the death of legislator Hari Chand Middha in August 2018.

There was no untoward incident anywhere in the constituency, District Electoral Officer Amit Khatri told reporters here.

Despite the early morning chill, voters queued up at some polling stations even before the voting exercise began at 7 am. It will end at 5 pm.

Women turned out in strength in the rural areas.

There were minor hiccups as some electronic voting machines developed snags at some places.

Over 3,000 Haryana Police personnel and para-military forces have been stationed in the constituency.

Over 172,000 registered voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in Jind. The constituency has a substantial vote of the Scheduled Castes (SC) and backward classes (around 50 per cent) and Jats (around 25 per cent).

The by-election is a test for all the four parties in the fray -- the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, Congress, Indian Lok Dal (INLD) and the newly formed Jannayak Janata Party (JJP). There are total 21 candidates.

The four main candidates are (Congress), (BJP), (INLD) and (JJP).

This by-election is being seen as a referendum on the over four years of the government in Haryana.

Counting of votes will take place on January 31.

In 2014, the got 31,631 votes, followed by the (29,374) and (15,267).