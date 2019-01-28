Government won't last a year if somebody with 25-30 seats becomes PM: Sushil Modi

Attacking the gathbandhan (alliance) of opposition leaders, Deputy Chief Minister and senior BJP Sushil on Sunday said if a of a party with only 25-30 seats becomes Prime Minister, the government won't last even a year.

The January 19 Brigade Parade rally, organised by Chief Minister and Trinamool supremo Mamata Banerjee, had brought together leaders from 23 anti-BJP parties, who gave a call to oust the saffron outfit in the coming Lok Sabha polls.

Modi, addressing a party rally in district, wondered who would be the if the opposition comes to power.

"Who will become the Will it be (BSP chief) Mayawati, or ( president) Akhilesh Yadav, or (RJD chief) Lalu Prasad? Or Mamata Banerjee?"

"The government won't last even a year if a of a party with only 25-30 seats becomes Prime Minister," said

Coming down heavily on the law and order and political violence in West Bengal, said the violent incidents during the panchayat polls last year reminded one of the jungle Raj during the Lalu era in

"In Bengal, during the Panchayat polls, over 100 people were killed. The misrule under the Trinamool regime reminds us of the jungle raj of Lalu Prasad and the RJD in Bihar," he said.

In contrast, Modi said in recent elections In Bihar, "leave aside injuries, not even a single booth was captured".

He alleged that the Trinamool wanted the ballot paper system in the Lok Sabha polls to rig the elections.

"The Trinamool wants scrapping of the EVM (Electronic Voting Machine) system and reintroduction of ballot paper, so that they can rig the Lok Sabha and assembly polls, just as they had done during the panchayat elections in Bengal," Modi said.

