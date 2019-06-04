Over 600 killed in Tripoli warfare, says UN

Tripoli, June 3 (IANS/AKI) At least 607 people have been killed and at least 3,261 have been injured since deadly fighting between rival militias erupted in the Libyan capital two months ago, the said on Monday.

"The toll of the crisis is now 607 dead, including 40 civilians, and 3261 wounded, including 117 civilians," the in tweeted.

The warfare in broke out on April 5 when eastern warlord Khalifa Haftar's so-called began an assault on the capital and met with resistance from forces loyal to the internationally recognised government. No side appears to be winning the battle.

The fighting has forced at least 75,000 out of their homes, trapped thousands of migrants in detention centres, and razed some southern suburbs to the ground. It has also forced closures of schools, split up families and caused power cuts.

The former Italian colony has been gripped by anarchy since the Nato-backed ouster of late dictator in 2011. Rival administrations in and in the east are supported by a myriad of armed groups who are vying for control of the

--IANS/AKI

vd

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)