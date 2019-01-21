Bengal's modern art masters to feature in Delhi-NCR shows

With a focus on landmark artists from Bengal, two upcoming exhibitions in the National Capital Region will showcase rich artistic oeuvres and visual language, originating from different parts of the culturally rich state.

The (KNMA) Noida, which will open its exhibition "Over The Edge, Crossing The Line" on Tuesday, is all set to enthrall art connoisseurs with the works of Ganesh Pyne (1937-2013), Meera Mukherjee (1928-1998), (1921-2006), Ganesh Haloi (born 1936) and Jogen Chowdhury (born 1939).

With approximately 30-40 artworks of each modern master, the exhibition will take one through their unique journey from different phases of aesthetic formulations: from being chroniclers, appropriating the roles of narrator, illustrator, image makers and activists to being myth-shapers.

According to a statement from the organisers, a diverse range of techniques, mediums and configurations: paintings in tempera, gouache, watercolours, mixed media, ink and pastels, woodcut, lithography, etching and paper pulp prints and sculptures casted in bronze and plaster of (POP), constitute this presentation.

The group show's chronology spans more than five decades from the 1960s to early 2000s. The exhibition will run at the KNMA Noida until June 30.

Works of the noted artists will also be displayed in another exhibition at the Triveni Kala Sangam here.

Presented by the Kolkata-based Emami Arts and exhibited, the " Masters" will include works by Bikash Bhattacharjee, Ganesh Pyne, Gobardhan Ash , Gopal Ghose, Haren Das, Indra Dugar, Jamini Roy, Jogen Chowdhury, Kartick Chandra Pyne, Nandalal Bose, Nikhil Biswas, Paritosh Sen, Rabin Mondal, and

The show will be open for public viewing from January 31 to February 10.

