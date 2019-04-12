LS Polls: Meghalaya sees 74.41% voter turnout

-
Voter turnout recorded in the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections held on Thursday was 71.41 per cent in Meghalaya, the Election Commission of India (ECI) said on Friday.
The poll percentage recorded in the state in 2014 was 68 per cent while it was 63 per cent in 2009, the EC added.
Amongst the north-east states, Manipur recorded the highest polling percentage at 78.20 per cent (up to 5 pm on Thursday), followed by Assam (68 per cent).
Till 5 PM on Thursday, the voter turnout in Sikkim (1 seat) was pegged at 69 per cent, Mizoram (1 seat)-60 per cent, Nagaland (1 seat)-78 per cent, Manipur (1 seat)-78.2 per cent, Tripura (1 seat) - 81.8 per cent, Assam (5 seats)-68 per cent.
Among the constituencies that went for polls in the first phase were eight in Uttar Pradesh, five in Uttarakhand, four in Bihar, seven in Maharashtra, five in Assam, four in Odisha, two each in Jammu and Kashmir, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya and West Bengal, and one each in Chhattisgarh, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland, Tripura, Sikkim, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep.
Counting of votes will take place on May 23.
