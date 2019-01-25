Gujarat urges Centre to ban PubG online

The government has urged the Centre to initiate proceedings to ban PubG, out that it adversely affected child and their studies.

sources stated on Friday that the state Department had taken this up in the wake of several representations to ban the

"It is in favour of children and youth that mobile games like PubG, which incite violent behaviour, are banned. Students get addicted to this kind of games and get distracted from their studies," an relesase from the Department added.

It said: "The students also often get detached from their parents and family, while sometimes losing interest on or other daily chores."

Not waiting for the Centre's action on banning the game, the state Department has asked primary education and administrative officers of all 33 districts in to engage with the teachers and ask them to create awareness among the students about the adverse impact of this game.

Besides the representations that the education department received, the State Commission for Protection of Child Rights had issued a letter to the on January 5 seeking a ban on the PugG

--IANS

desai/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)