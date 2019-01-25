JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Education

Remarks on Priyanka: Opposition seeks Bihar Minister's apology

Business Standard

Gujarat urges Centre to ban PubG online

IANS  |  Gandhinagar 

The Gujarat government has urged the Centre to initiate proceedings to ban online game PubG, pointing out that it adversely affected child psyche and their studies.

Official sources stated on Friday that the state Education Department had taken this up in the wake of several representations to ban the online game.

"It is in favour of children and youth that mobile games like PubG, which incite violent behaviour, are banned. Students get addicted to this kind of games and get distracted from their studies," an official relesase from the Education Department added.

It said: "The students also often get detached from their parents and family, while sometimes losing interest on food or other daily chores."

Not waiting for the Centre's action on banning the game, the state Education Department has asked primary education and administrative officers of all 33 districts in Gujarat to engage with the teachers and ask them to create awareness among the students about the adverse impact of this game.

Besides the representations that the education department received, the Gujarat State Commission for Protection of Child Rights had issued a letter to the state government on January 5 seeking a ban on the PugG online game.

--IANS

desai/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, January 25 2019. 20:54 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements