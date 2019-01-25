Gujarat urges Centre to ban PubG online

-
ALSO READ
Squad up in PUBG MOBILE's July updates that features all-new war mode and clan system
Guj asks school officials to ban students from playing PUBG
PUBG MOBILE, Mission: Impossible - Fallout partner for all new in-game content
19-year-old, who killed family, was addicted to online game
Tencent Games announces PUBG MOBILE Campus Championship 2018 in India
-
The Gujarat government has urged the Centre to initiate proceedings to ban online game PubG, pointing out that it adversely affected child psyche and their studies.
Official sources stated on Friday that the state Education Department had taken this up in the wake of several representations to ban the online game.
"It is in favour of children and youth that mobile games like PubG, which incite violent behaviour, are banned. Students get addicted to this kind of games and get distracted from their studies," an official relesase from the Education Department added.
It said: "The students also often get detached from their parents and family, while sometimes losing interest on food or other daily chores."
Not waiting for the Centre's action on banning the game, the state Education Department has asked primary education and administrative officers of all 33 districts in Gujarat to engage with the teachers and ask them to create awareness among the students about the adverse impact of this game.
Besides the representations that the education department received, the Gujarat State Commission for Protection of Child Rights had issued a letter to the state government on January 5 seeking a ban on the PugG online game.
--IANS
desai/mr
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU