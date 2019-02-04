US envoy reaches Seoul to prepare for Trump-Kim second summit

The for North on Monday met the top to the South Korean to prepare for a second summit between and Pyongyang, set to be held later this month.

Stephen Biegun, who arrived on Sunday for a three-day visit to South Korea, met Chung Eui-yong, of the National Security Office, a said in Seoul, reports news.

The US is also set to meet his North Korean counterpart on Tuesday at the inter-Korean border in order to finalize the details of the second high-level bilateral summit.

Biegun's meetings are expected to determine the date and venue of the second summit between North Korean leader and US Donald Trump, after the announced two weeks ago that the meet will be held toward end-February.

During their meeting in Seoul, Biegun and Chung -- a key South Korean figure in the dialogue with the North -- discussed the current state of negotiations with and tried to coordinate their positions regarding North Korea, the said.

South Korean aims to meet Kim before the fresh Washington- summit, which could break a stalemate in negotiations after the first summit between Kim and Trump in June last year in Singapore, during which the two had agreed to work toward the denuclearisation of North in exchange for security guarantees for the North Korean regime.

The agreement was criticised as vague and experts had pointed out that the deal did not include any clear obligation by North to disarm.

Negotiations over denuclearisation, however, had soon ran into troubled waters with the US and trading accusations and counter-accusations over seriousness of intent.

The second summit between the two leaders is, however, expected to make way for fresh negotiations to make abandon its nuclear weapons.

According to reports in the US media, the summit is likely to be hosted in the Vietnamese city of Da Nang, situated on the coast of Sea.

--IANS

nir

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)