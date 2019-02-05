Egypt court sentences 8 to death for attempting to kill al-Sisi

An Egyptian military court has issued preliminary death sentences against eight people convicted of attempting to assassinate and Saudi Arabia's former Mohammed bin in 2014.

The court has referred the sentences to the country's grand mufti for his non-binding opinion, as required by Egyptian law, official Ahram reported.

The court designated a session on March 6 to pronounce the preliminary verdicts for all 292 defendants in the case, reported on Monday.

The defendants were accused of assassinating three judges in North in May 2016, and attacking the residence of judges supervising Egypt's inside a North hotel, killing two judges, two policemen and a citizen.

They were also accused of staging a multi-pronged attack on the headquarters of the 101 in Arish city in North in January 2015, which killed 30 military personnel.

In November 2016, the state security prosecution referred 292 alleged members of Islamic State extremist group to a military court on charges of plotting to assassinate Sisi and launching terrorist attacks in the country.

According to investigations carried out by the state security prosecution, the first assassination attempt against the Egyptian occurred in 2014 as he performed a pilgrimage in

The attempt, which also targeted then Saudi Mohammed bin Nayef, involved members from terrorist cells in and

--IANS

vc

