Pakistan's FIA seeks cancellation of Lakhvi's bail

Pakistan's (FIA) has filed an appeal seeking cancellation of the bail of (LeT) Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi, the alleged mastermind of the 2008 terror attack.

Hearing the appeal on Tuesday, a division bench of the High Court (IHC) summoned the record of attack case proceedings pending before the anti- court (ATC) in two weeks, Dawn online reported.

Lakhvi was jailed in 2009 for allegedly plotting the terror attack in which 166 people, including foreigners, were killed. Ten heavily-armed terrorists, sneaking in through the Arabian Sea, attacked multiple locations in Mumbai in November 2008.

Nine of the terrorists were gunned down in the combined security operations while lone survivor was caught and hanged by

An ATC in had on December 18, 2014 granted the post-arrest bail to Lakhvi.

In the appeal against the ATC judge's order, the FIA said: "The fact remains that such like cases of defunct terrorist organisations are not so easy to be conducted and especially the prosecution in such cases is the most difficult job in our country for the last many years.

"In the present case, the learned (of ATC) after the terrorist attack in courts (of March 2013) refused to visit for a long time due to security reasons.

"Even the prosecutors of this case have been receiving threats through during the proceedings which were duly conveyed to the concerned authorities. The witnesses are also not secured and reluctant to depose against the accused persons in the given situation."

The appeal pointed out that the confessional statement of Kasab was still part of the evidence and it was at no stage discarded and that statement clearly established Lakhvi's link to the Mumbai attack, Dawn said.

The prosecution claimed that it had sufficient evidence against Lakhvi and requested the court to cancel his bail.

The bench directed the prosecution to produce the case record and adjourned hearing till a fortnight.

--IANS

soni/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)