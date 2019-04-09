Shehbaz Sharif, son indicted in corruption case

Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and his son were indicted by an accountability court in the Ramzan Sugar Mills corruption case on Tuesday.

Both father and son -- opposition leaders in the and Assembly respectively -- pleaded not guilty to the charges against them which involve the misuse of their authority and the illegal use of public funds, Dawn online reported.

The (NAB) in February had filed a reference against the two alleging that the former of misused his authority by using public funds for the construction of a ditch to facilitate Ramzan mills, owned by his sons.

As the hearing began, asked the NAB what the Ramzan Sugar Mills reference was, to which the replied that public funds were used to build a "nullah" for the mills.

In his defence, Sharif said: "In 10 years, I have saved the country billions of rupees, and God knows that. I had nothing to do with this 'nullah', and no money was wrongfully used."

The (LHC) on February 14 had granted bail to Sharif in the Ashiana Iqbal Housing scheme and Ramzan Sugar Mills graft cases. The was earlier indicted in the Ashiana scheme case.

Sharif was granted pre-arrest bail till April 17 by the LHC, which also restrained NAB from arresting him in cases pertaining to ownership of assets beyond means, until further notice. He was also directed to submit bail bonds worth Rs 10 million.

NAB carried out two raids last week at the PML-N President's residence to arrest his son.

