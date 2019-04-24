Pakistani LeT terrorist arrested in Kashmir

Security forces on Wednesday presented a Pakistani (LeT) terrorist before the media, saying he had been operating in city for two years and was now trying to resurrect militancy in and Kashmir's district.

The joint press conference by the and the police was addressed by Lt Gen K.J.S. Dhillon, Corps of the Army's Srinagar-headquartered 15 Corps, and Dilbag Singh, the of Police (DGP).

A Pakistani national, of was arrested in Pattan area of district a few days back.

Baramulla's of Police said the terrorist was trained in Muzaffarabad in Pakistan-controlled for four months before he infiltrated into and in July 2017.

He said Waqar was operating in city for two years and was now trying to resurrect militancy in district.

"He was also trained for one month at the house of Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi (of LeT) in and he met Lakhvi twice during that period," the said.

The terrorist told the media that their handlers at the training centre in Muzaffarabad told them that Indian security forces were raping women in and disallowing Islamic worship.

All this proved to be wrong when he saw the ground situation in the Kashmir Valley, he said.

Lt Gen Dhillon said his arrest was yet another proof that was training terrorists and aiding in and Kashmir.

said 272 terrorists were killed by the security forces in the state last year.

The Corps added: "In 2019, the security forces have killed 69 terrorists so far.

"After the Pulwama terror strike, we have killed 41 terrorists out of whom 25 belonged to the (JeM) outfit.

"The entire leadership of the JeM has been decimated. Nobody is now ready to head the outfit in the Valley."

The said there was a marked fall in the numbers of local youths joining the militant ranks.

"There was a marked decrease in stone pelting incidents during 2018 as compared to the previous years."

The said the security forces were in complete control of the ground situation, which he claimed "is fast improving".

