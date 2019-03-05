Panasonic refreshes Eluga series in India

maker on Tuesday refreshed its Eluga series in with the Eluga Ray 800 for Rs 9,999.

The device is powered by an 1.8GHz Octa core processor with 4GB and 64GB internal memory which is expandable up to 128GB.

"The Eluga Ray 800 bundles a number of exciting features such as stylish looks, extended battery life and AI Arbo Hub - our one stop app to make life easier at an extremely affordable price," Business Head-Mobility Division said in a statement.

A big 4000mAh battery powers the phone that has a 5.5-inch full HD display with a layer of Gorilla Glass on top.

The sports a 13MP Auto Focus (AF) rear camera and an 8MP front camera with

The device runs on 7.0 (OS) and supports features such as the multi-window function.

Connectivity options include dual SIM slots (non-hybrid), direct and

--IANS

ksc/mag/bc

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)