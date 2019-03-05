Panasonic refreshes Eluga series in India

-
-
Smartphone maker Panasonic on Tuesday refreshed its Eluga series in India with the Eluga Ray 800 for Rs 9,999.
The device is powered by an 1.8GHz Octa core processor with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal memory which is expandable up to 128GB.
"The Eluga Ray 800 bundles a number of exciting features such as stylish looks, extended battery life and AI Arbo Hub - our one stop app to make life easier at an extremely affordable price," Panasonic India Business Head-Mobility Division Pankaj Rana said in a statement.
A big 4000mAh battery powers the phone that has a 5.5-inch full HD display with a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass on top.
The smartphone sports a 13MP Auto Focus (AF) rear camera and an 8MP front camera with flash.
The device runs on Android 7.0 operating system (OS) and supports features such as the multi-window function.
Connectivity options include dual SIM slots (non-hybrid), direct Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.
