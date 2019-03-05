HP Inc to build 3D printing centre in Andhra Pradesh

on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the government to build a (CoE) for in the state.

For the CoE for Additive (AM), powered by HP's technology, the pact was inked with the Innovation Society (APIS) and the Economic Development Board (APEDB).

"We believe HP's cutting-edge technology will fuel innovation in and help upskill young professionals to make them ready for Industry 4.0 in the state," Sumeer Chandra, Managing Director, India, said in a statement.

will be the key knowledge provider for this initiative. The CoE would be equipped with 3D printers that can handle short run production and functional prototyping.

APIS would provide infrastructural support and enable necessary certifications and accreditations while APEDB will drive and encourage the usage of the CoE by government departments, defence and public sector enterprises.

The 3D printing centre would give small and medium businesses (SMBs) and start-ups in Andhra Pradesh an opportunity to learn more about the benefits of Additive

"Manufacturing in Andhra Pradesh has great potential as a lot of demand is slated to come from domestic consumption. Andhra Pradesh's impetus in automotive, and makes technologies like 3D printing market-ready," said J. Krishna Kishore, CEO, APEDB.

HP introduced its Jet Fusion 4200 -- capable of printing functional parts 10 times faster, at half the cost -- in last year.

In January, HP launched Jet Fusion 300/500 series of colour 3D printers to enable manufacturers to produce engineering-grade, functional parts in full colour, black or white.

