RInfra to build new greenfield airport in Rajkot

(RInfra) on Tuesday said that it has bagged a contract to build a at Hirasar in Rajkot, Gujarat, for Rs 648 crore.

The airport is to be completed within 30 months from the date of issuance of the Letter of Award (LoA), RInfra said in a regulatory filing.

" Ltd E&C has received the Letter of Award from the of of a contract worth Rs 648 crore for the construction of a new at Hirasar in district of had participated in the tender for engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract independently as a main contractor," it said.

The scope of work includes detailed designing, engineering, procurement and construction of runway, basic strips, turning pads, taxiways, apron, perimeter and other roads, earth work in cut or fill and grading, drainage system, fire station, cooling pit, among others.

The new airport is being constructed at a location near the 8B connecting and and nearly 36 km from the existing Airport.

Commenting on the award, said: "Our strong credentials in infrastructure projects execution are borne out by the successful execution of and power projects.

"The Hirasar airport project will further strengthen Reliance Infrastructure Ltd's bonafide to be a in infrastructure projects."

--IANS

