Panasonic's full-frame mirrorless cameras in India

on Monday launched its first full-frame mirrorless S series with two models for the Indian market.

S1 is priced at Rs 199,990 and with 24-105mm F4 lens, will cost Rs 267,990 while S1R is priced at Rs 299,990 (body only) and Rs 367,990 with a 24-105mm F4 lens.

The series -- S1 and S1R with 24MP and 47.3MP full-frame CMOS sensor, respectively -- is based on the L-Mount standard, which provides uncompromised experience, the company said in a statement.

"The new boasts intuitive control, a rugged design for heavy-field use, durability and expandability, and is suitable for professional and videography," said Sandeep Sehgal, Business Chief,

"The showcases our commitment to and we are extremely confident to achieve double-digit market share in the next two years," he added.

The comes with industry-leading video recording performance, an effective image stabilization, rich gradation and superior colour reproduction.

Lumix S1 and S1R offers a high-speed, high-precision AF system based on advanced over the lens, the sensor and the new "Venus Engine" enable the user to capture the target in sharp focus without fail.

"The industry is a complex and demanding space and we have brought in defining changes by listening to our users and continuous investment in R&D to bring in industry-first technologies," added Manish Sharma, President and CEO, and

LUMIX S1R features a High Resolution mode for the first time as a mirrorless full-frame camera to enable 187MP ultra-high precision photo with a

--IANS

na/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)