Panic as six-foot snake found at a Mathura bank

A six-foot rat snake was the first customer to slither in at a bank here on Monday, sending employees into a panic.
The snake was first spotted near the cash counter of the Syndicate Bank in Raipura Jat. It later moved to a water dispenser in the waiting area.
Officials called a team of experts from Wildlife SOS to rescue the reptile.
Baiju Raj, Director, Conservation Projects, Wildlife SOS, said, "At the time of snake's rescue, a number of customers were present at the bank. If the snake had escaped, the situation would have gotten worse. We are keeping the rat snake under temporary observation to make sure that it is not dehydrated".
