Heat wave continues in Telangana, Andhra

Telangana and remained in the grip of severe heat wave conditions on Monday, with mercury in some places crossing 45 degree Celsius.

Khammam in Telangana was the hottest place in both the states, with a maximum temperature of 45.6 degree Celsius. Nellore in too sizzled at 45 degree.

Nalgonda was the second hottest place in Telangana at 44.8. Most places in Telangana recorded maximum temperature of nearly 44 degrees or more.

had the lowest maximum temperature in Telangana at 41.7 degree Celsius, still 2.5 degree above normal.

The severe heat wave conditions affected normal life in both the states. Streets were deserted in many places as people preferred to remain indoors, especially in the afternoon, to escape the blazing sun.

has recorded high temperature for the last couple of days following cyclone Fani.

was the hottest place on Sunday with a maximum temperature of 47 degree Celsius, according to the Meteorological Department (IMD).

(RTGS) of Andhra Pradesh has cautioned people to take all precautions to protect themselves from severe heat wave conditions. It asked people, especially the aged and children, to avoid direct exposure to sun.

According to RTGS, 210 'mandals' or revenue blocks were reeling under severe heat wave conditions. These conditions are likely to continue to till May 10.

IMD has forecast that severe heat wave conditions will continue in both the Telugu states on Tuesday.

--IANS

ms/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)