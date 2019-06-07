JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Crime-Disaster-Accident

BJP leaders meet Sonia to seek cooperation in Parliament

Business Standard

Para commando shoots self in J&K's Shopian

IANS  |  Srinagar 

An Army paratrooper committed suicide on Friday in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district, police said.

Commando sepoy Karamjeet Singh of 23 Para regiment shot himself with his service rifle in Mastpora village in the morning, police said.

"He was taken to a hospital where he was declared dead on arrival. A case has been registered and investigations are underway."

--IANS

sq/mag/

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, June 07 2019. 13:56 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU