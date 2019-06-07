Para commando shoots self in J&K's Shopian

An Army paratrooper committed suicide on Friday in Jammu and Kashmir's district, police said.

Commando sepoy Karamjeet Singh of 23 shot himself with his service rifle in Mastpora village in the morning, police said.

"He was taken to a hospital where he was declared dead on arrival. A case has been registered and investigations are underway."

--IANS

sq/mag/

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)