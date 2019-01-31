Parrikar using illness to gain sympathy: Congress

The Goa unit of the Congress on Thursday accused ailing Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar of using his illness to gain sympathy.
In a tweet, Goa Congress spokesperson Sidhanath Buyao also accused Parrikar of leaking his letter to Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday.
"CM @manoharparrikar your leaked letter to @RahulGandhi states that you are fighting with life-threatening illness. So please take rest for better(ment) of Goy, Goykar, Goykarponn (Goa, Goan, Goanness). Are you using your illness to gain sympathy? Isn't this power hungry politics?" Buyao said in his tweet.
Parrikar and Gandhi publicly exchanged letters to each other on Wednesday, in which the former accused the Congress President of drawing political mileage from a courtesy visit paid to the Chief Minister on Tuesday.
The Chief Minister also said that during the courtesy meeting, no reference to the Rafale deal was made, accusing Gandhi of giving a political twist to the affair.
--IANS
maya/ksk/mr
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU