Second Trump-Kim summit to occur someplace in Asia: Pompeo

US said that the second meeting between and North Korean leader Kim Jong-in will take place "someplace in Asia".

"We'll do it someplace in Asia," Pompeo said during a TV interview on Wednesday.

Pompeo added that he was "dispatching a team" which was "headed that way now to lay the foundations for a substantial additional step towards the path for not only denuclearization of the (Korean) Peninsula, but a brighter future for the North Korean people and security on the Peninsula", reports

Trump and Kim held a historic summit in last June.

"It's time for my team and all of the to work with the North Koreans to execute that and to deliver on our commitment to denuclearize that Peninsula," Pompeo said referring to Washington's guarantee to provide security to in return for its commitment to denuclearization.

" Kim has told us he's prepared to do it, and now the mission is to deliver on that."

The announced earlier this month that the second summit will take place near the end of February but did not say where it will be held.

It has been reported that the meeting will take place in Vietnam, with three candidate cities under consideration.

--IANS

ksk/soni/

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)