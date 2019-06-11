Patnaik meets Modi over Cyclone Fani's damage

Naveen on Tuesday met and sought financial assistance for restoration and rehabilitation work in his state in the aftermath of

The severe cyclonic storm Fani made landfall near Puri on May 3 and impacted 14 districts of the state. Nearly 1.65 crore people were affected while 64 people lost their lives.

After the meeting, told reporters that he congratulated Modi on his electoral victory and also demanded special category status for Odisha.

