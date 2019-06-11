Patnaik meets Modi over Cyclone Fani's damage

-
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and sought financial assistance for restoration and rehabilitation work in his state in the aftermath of Cyclone Fani.
The severe cyclonic storm Fani made landfall near Puri on May 3 and impacted 14 districts of the state. Nearly 1.65 crore people were affected while 64 people lost their lives.
After the meeting, Patnaik told reporters that he congratulated Modi on his electoral victory and also demanded special category status for Odisha.
